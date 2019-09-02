SDDA opens new cycle for StauntoNites event grants

Applications are open now for StauntoNites grants. Apply at https://www.stauntondowntown. org/stauntonites.

There are some changes this year.

SDDA member businesses and non-profits may apply.

One $700 grant will be awarded per quarter (4 grants for the year): Organizers select any Saturday evening (4 to 8pm or later).

Organizers will receive $100 per partner (up to five) and partners must include a local non-profit. A $200 stipend will be offered for live entertainment. (for a total of $700 max.)

Organizers must reach out to at least 10 business neighbors to encourage them to be open at night and the event should span an area of the District that is germane to both the activity and the business.

Grants include a $2,900 marketing package that includes radio with MIX 93.1 and WMRA, News leader GO! Ad, $100 for Facebook page boost and a live interview with Bob Grebe on WHSV–TV 3.

More information and application on www.StauntonDowntown.org. Call 540.332.3867.

