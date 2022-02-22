Screening tour of ‘Amanda’ coming to Visulite Cinemas in Staunton

One year after the filming of “Amanda” in Richmond, Ty Cooper, the film’s writer, director and producer, has launched a screening tour with plans to screen the film in at least 25 markets from coast to coast.

“Amanda” has had a successful launch with multiple sold-out screenings in Charlottesville, amazing turnouts in Richmond and Norfolk, Virginia and an upcoming visit to the Vi[1]sulite Cinemas in Staunton, Virginia, with a screening date set for Sunday, March 6, at 4:45 p.m.

Tickets are available at amandathefilmmarch6.eventbrite.com.

The film follows 28-year-old Amanda, a painter who lost her mother to cancer when she was 9 years old, and has carried this trauma since her childhood. As she prepares to submit her art collection for curation in a local gallery, Amanda also finds the hint of love in a guy, but she’s suddenly forced to deal with the unresolved trauma she has carried since the death of her mother.

This film is about love, art, relationships, trauma, and more – the art of life.

“After receiving such astonishing feedback and witnessing how emotionally impactful the movie was for viewers, it’s pertinent to place this film in from of as many people as possible,” Cooper said.

Staunton has an aesthetically pleasing downtown and is a prominent supporter of arts and culture, which is only a couple of reasons the city was chosen for a tour visit. The Visulite Cinemas is the perfect place to host an indie film as it’s locally owned and has supported indie filmmakers for many years.

Local real estate broker Shannon Harrington of Blue Ridge Fine Properties is an associate producer of the film and supporting sponsor of this screening.

The film has a total running time of 45 minutes and will be immediately followed by a moderated 45-minute panel discussion.

“Amanda” recently won Best Narrative Short at the Montreal Independent Film Festival and Best Short Drama and Best Ensemble Cast in a Short by the American Filmatic Arts Awards.