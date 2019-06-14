Screening of ‘We the People’ in Waynesboro on June 20

Reclaim Augusta is presenting a screening of the film “We the People” from the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro on Thursday, June 20, at 6 p.m.

The film describes a method for municipalities to reclaim protection of their local natural environments and their government.

Reclaim Augusta is a local, grassroots organization that has the mission of empowering our communities to use the democratic process to gain control over the decisions that impact our local environment.

