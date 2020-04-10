Scottsville man dead in motorcycle crash in Fluvanna County

Published Friday, Apr. 10, 2020, 4:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

At 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, Virginia State Police Trooper J.C. Workman responded to a fatal crash in Fluvanna County.

A 1989 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling on Route 761 (Branch Road) 0.8 miles east of Rock Lane when it crossed the center yellow line and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck head on.

The driver of the motorcycle, Clarence Frederick Eheart, 59, of Scottsville, Va. died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, however he did not have a motorcycle license.

The driver of the Silverado, Richard Bruce Schmack, 55, of Scottsville, Va. was not injured. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments