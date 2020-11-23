Scottsville District virtual town hall set for Tuesday, Dec. 1

Scottsville District Supervisor Donna Price is hosting a virtual town hall on Tuesday, Dec. 1, beginning at 7 p.m.

Price will listen to your concerns, answer your questions, and share information about what’s going on in Albemarle County.

Questions may be asked during the live session, through Zoom or by phone.

The virtual town hall may be accessed in the following ways:

Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/98055200672. The webinar ID is 980 5520 0672

Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099

