Scottie James double-double leads Liberty past Lipscomb
Liberty pulled out a 67-60 win over Lipscomb in the 2019 ASUN Championship rematch Saturday night at the Vines Center.
In front of a crowd of 6,008 fans the Flames were led by Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and Scottie James combining for 37 of Liberty’s 67 points.
Liberty improves to 19-1 and 5-0 in conference while Lipscomb drops to 7-11 overall and 2-4 in the ASUN.
It was a battle of Liberty’s duo of Caleb Homesley and Scottie James against Lipscomb’s Andrew Fleming and Michael Buckland in the first half as the foursome stole the show. Buckland (11 points) and Fleming (10 points) scored 21 of Lipscomb’s 25 points in the first half while Homesley (nine points) and James (10 points) combined for 19 of Liberty’s 31 points.
The Flames were able to force Lipscomb to commit 10 turnovers in the first half that led to 12 points as Liberty went into the break with a 31-25 lead.
After allowing Lipscomb to shoot 42 percent from three-point range in the first half, Liberty’s defense tightened up in the second half, limiting the Bisons to just 36 percent in the second half. On offense, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz took over for the Flames scoring 14 points to lead the Flames to victory.
James was a monster on the glass grabbing seven rebounds in the second half.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.