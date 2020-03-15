School support personnel to receive new benefits
School support personnel with 15 years of more of experience will receive a health insurance credit under a bill passed by the General Assembly last week.
House Bill 1513, authored by Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, requires school divisions to provide a health insurance credit of $1.50 per year of service to non-teacher employees of a local school division with at least 15 years of total creditable service.
In addition, localities may elect to provide such individuals an additional health insurance credit of up to $1 per month for each year of creditable service.
Teachers were already receiving the health insurance credit.
This legislation would extend the credits to custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and clerks.
