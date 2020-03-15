School support personnel to receive new benefits

Published Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020, 10:08 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

School support personnel with 15 years of more of experience will receive a health insurance credit under a bill passed by the General Assembly last week.

House Bill 1513, authored by Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, requires school divisions to provide a health insurance credit of $1.50 per year of service to non-teacher employees of a local school division with at least 15 years of total creditable service.

In addition, localities may elect to provide such individuals an additional health insurance credit of up to $1 per month for each year of creditable service.

Teachers were already receiving the health insurance credit.

This legislation would extend the credits to custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and clerks.

Related