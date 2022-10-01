School lunches in 15 states found to be ‘unsafe, toxic and low in nutrients’

A nationwide project conducted by Moms Across America and the Children’s Health Defense tested 43 school lunches gathered from public schools in 15 states in the U.S.

The results show that the food children eat at school is unsafe, toxic and low in nutrients.

Mothers, fathers and students gathered the school lunch samples, according to a news release from Children’s Health Defense.

“These test results of the school lunches show us that we have a national crisis on our hands. Our government is allowing our children to be poisoned with a shocking number of toxins that contribute to various health, behavioral, and learning issues,” said Zen Honeycutt, Moms Across America director. “In addition, the nutrient density of the food is almost completely deficient, leaving our children’s bodies starving for nutrients, unable to develop properly, and lacking nutrients that their brains need to learn and make sound decisions.

“If our government cares about America remaining a superpower and a prosperous nation, it must immediately take action to supply organically grown, nutrient-dense food to our nation’s children.”

Of the 43 school items tested:

95.3 percent had detectable levels of glyphosate weed killer, the most widely used herbicide in the world, a known carcinogen

The highest level of glyphosate and AMPA (AMPA is glyphosate’s breakdown and can be even more toxic) were found in a beef taco with soft tortilla at 286.77 ng/g and in pizza at 156.14 ng/g

28 of the 43 school meal samples, or 65.1 percent, contained wheat ingredients

100 percent of the wheat products were positive with glyphosate, averaging 42.09 ng/g

The average level of glyphosate in pizza was 154.51 ng/g

Several items had very high glyphosate levels, well above 25 ng/g, which, according to animal studies, would be expected to be harmful when consumed consistently, along with other items containing glyphosate.

Glyphosate has been shown to be carcinogenic, endocrine disrupting, damaging to sperm and reproductive organs, causing nervous system damage, and causing liver and kidney disease.

The group also tested for 220 of the most egregious pesticides:

74 percent of the school lunch samples contained at least one of the harmful pesticides

29 different types of pesticides were present in 74 percent of the school lunches

Thiabendazole, an immune suppressant, was found in 27.9 percent of the samples

Piperonal butoxide, a developmental toxin that causes birth defects and neurodevelopment disruptions, was in 41 percent of the samples.

Pyrimethanil, which causes thyroid tumors in animals, was detected at 595.04 ppb on an apple

Veterinary drugs, hormones, and heavy metals in school lunch food are also at alarming levels

Four veterinary drugs and hormones were found in nine school lunch samples at levels up to 130.76 ng/g.

100 percent of the school lunch samples contained heavy metals at levels up to 6,293 X higher than the EPA’s maximum levels allowed in drinking water.

The majority of the samples were abysmally low in nutrients

Without proper nutrients in food, children will not develop properly and be able to think, learn, and act to their fullest potential, according to Children’s Health Defense.

The White House held a National Nutrition Conference this week.

Moms Across America’s said in their release that leaders of this nation need to address the issue of toxic agrochemical use in the food supply and its impact on nutrient density, human health and children.

See the full report at https://www.momsacrossamerica.com/national_school_lunch_testing