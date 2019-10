Schola Cantorum of Waynesboro presents Fauré Requiem

The Fauré Requiem will be performed on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 5:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 301 S. Wayne Avenue, Waynesboro, as a community “Sing-In”.

Donations of $5 per person at the door will be appreciated.

Promoted by Schola Cantorum of Waynesboro and under the direction of Jeff Ryman, the group welcomes singers from the community. Interested persons should send an email to connections@scholawaynesboro.org

