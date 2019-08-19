Schola Cantorum holding auditions on Sept. 3
Schola Cantorum, a 50-voice, volunteer community choir, singing major works, will be holding auditions for new singers on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 301 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro.
Interested singers can email Jeff Ryman, director at, JRyman@waynesboro.k12.va.us for more information.
Learn more about Schola Cantorum at www.ScholaWaynesboro.org
