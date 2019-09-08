Scherzer stops bleeding: Nats salvage finale with Braves

Published Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019, 4:45 pm

washington nationalsMax Scherzer is back. The Washington Nationals ace earned his first win since July 6 with six two-hit innings in a 9-4 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Scherzer (10-5, 2.56 ERA) struck out nine and walked one in his longest stint since his return from the IL on Aug. 22.

The win salvages the finale of the four-game set with the Braves, who still lead the Nationals by nine games in the NL East race with 21 games to play.

Adam Eaton got things going with a two-run homer in the first off Atlanta starter Mike Soroka (11-4, 2.67 ERA), who gave four runs on seven hits, including three homers, in six innings of work.

Yan Gomes went deep twice, and Juan Soto also hit a homer, his 33rd of the season.

Story by Chris Graham

 



