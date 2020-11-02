Schedule of upcoming VDOT road work projects in Augusta County

The following is a list from VDOT of highway work that may affect traffic in Augusta County and surrounding areas during the coming weeks.

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 207, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for installation of traffic sensors, Monday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 217 to 219, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 654 overpass at exit 217, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (November 1-2).

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Commerce Road, Staunton) – Southbound lane closure for utility work between Route 254 (New Hope Road) and Route 250 (Greenville Avenue), Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound shoulder closures between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane) for utility work, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 19.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Right turn lane closures and brief traffic stoppage as needed for utility work at intersection with Route 642 (Barrenridge Road/Mule Academy Road), Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*NEW* Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 672 (Turk Mountain Lane) and Route 1346 (Woodside Drive), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 1511 (Flory Avenue) for maintenance to South River bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 13.

Route 616 (Humbert Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through December 31.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Moscow, Fishersville and Mint Spring areas for mowing, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 30.

