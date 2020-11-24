Schedule change: #4 UVA now opening Wednesday against Towson

OK, so, remember that UVA-Maine season opener at 2 p.m. tomorrow in Connecticut? Now it’s UVA-Towson, at 1:30 p.m.

Still in Connecticut.

Don’t put anything sports-related in ink; use the pencil, and keep the eraser nearby.

Not sure where you can watch that one.

We seem to be sure that Friday’s game, now against San Francisco, is at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

San Francisco is saying as much.

Still awaiting word from our folks at UVA.

Keep the eraser nearby.

