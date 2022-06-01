SCCF to host inaugural entrepreneurship summit in September

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund will bring entrepreneurs together for two days of inspiration and community building this fall.

SCCF announced this week the September 12-13 event to be held at the Staunton Innovation Hub. The two-day event will help attendees develop skills to apply to their business and learn more about support available to them.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing entrepreneurs from across the Shenandoah Valley together in one place,” said Katie Overfield-Zook, SCCF’s ecosystem builder. “It’s my hope that by the end of the two days, business owners feel supported and reinvigorated to keep working on and growing their business.”

The summit will include highlighting existing entrepreneurs, educational sessions and business planning and strategy.

Early bird ticket registration is open now for $75.

For more information, visit sccfva.org/summit.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

