SCCF executive director among 100 People to Meet in 2020

Virginia Business Magazine has recognized Debbie Irwin, executive director of Staunton Creative Community Fund, among its 100 People to Meet in 2020.

Launched this month, 100 People aims to highlight the “interesting folks, movers and shakers, and up-and-comers” that are making an impact in Virginia’s business climate.

Since 2008, the non-profit Staunton Creative Community Fund has been equipping entrepreneurs in the Shenandoah Valley with tools needed to be empowered in their entrepreneurial journey by providing access to training, vital community resources, and capital. One SCCF initiative that is taking off under Irwin’s leadership is the new Shenandoah Valley Innovation Roadmap, which aids entrepreneurs in marketing their products and services.

Irwin is joined in recognition by MaryLou Bourne, Director of Technology Information and Economic Development at James Madison University; and Jay Langston, Executive Director of Shenandoah Valley Partnership. All three are members of the Shenandoah Valley Regional Cohort, a collaboration of business-minded individuals who are working to build thriving entrepreneurial ecosystems throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

To learn more about the work of Staunton Creative Community Fund, visit www.stauntonfund.org.

Staunton Creative Community Fund (SCCF) is a 501©3 non-profit organization that equips entrepreneurs in the Shenandoah Valley with the tools needed to be empowered in their entrepreneurial journey. For more information contact Debbie Irwin, Executive Director, at (540) 213-0333 or via e-mail at Debbie@stauntonfund.org.

