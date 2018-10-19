SCCF awarded Lighting the Way $75,000 grant from SunTrust Foundation

Recognized for its philanthropic contributions to the Shenandoah Valley, Staunton Creative Community Fund was awarded a 2018 Lighting the Way Award and $75,000 grant by the SunTrust Foundation.

The SunTrust Foundation’s Lighting the Way Awards recognizes select nonprofit organizations that strengthen their local communities through programs that help people better their circumstances and gain financial confidence. “We’re committed to building stronger communities, and our nonprofit partners are addressing community needs in innovative and very meaningful ways,” said Stan Little, president of the SunTrust Foundation. “Staunton Creative Community Fund is improving the lives of many people, and we applaud their mission, long-term service and the impact they’re making where it’s most needed.”

“It was an incredible honor to be nominated by Scott Horchler, Vice President, Community Development Manager, SunTrust Banks, Inc. to receive this award along with 35 other truly amazing organizations who are working hard everyday to change the lives of so many people,” said Kathy Deacon, executive director of the Staunton Creative Community Fund. “We are deeply committed to our mission and feel proud of the impact that our work has in the Shenandoah Valley. Our success wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of our many partners, like the SunTrust Foundation, and you. We have so much to be grateful for.”

Established in 2008, the SunTrust Foundation is committed to supporting a wide range of financial well-being efforts through grants and partnerships with local philanthropic organizations. To date, the SunTrust

Foundation has awarded more than $140 million in grants to organizations across the United States.

