SCC utility service cut-off moratorium to end Sept. 16

Published Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, 7:32 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The State Corporation Commission is extending the existing general moratorium on utility shutoffs from Aug. 31 until Sept. 16.

The extension gives the General Assembly, currently in special session, additional time to enact any legislation it may choose addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on utility customers.

The SCC’s latest extension order means the moratorium will have been in place for six months. It was originally imposed on March 16 as an emergency measure to protect customers from the immediate economic impacts of the COVID crisis.

While the general moratorium will expire, utility customers who entered into extended payment plans as a result of a prior Commission order will continue to be protected from service shutoffs if they remain current or enter into individualized new repayment plans with the utility.

In its June 12 order, the SCC directed all utilities to offer extended payment plans of up to 12 months to customers struggling to pay bills due to the economic impacts of COVID. All utilities under the SCC’s jurisdiction have done so and many customers have used the option of entering such plans.

No late payment fees may be charged to customers in such extended payment plans. The latest order continues that protection beyond the expiration of the moratorium.

“The expiration of our moratorium does not mean that customers are without options for continuing utility service, and we strongly urge utilities to make every effort to accommodate customers who are making good-faith efforts to pay their bills,” the commission said.

The SCC also emphasized that prior to its moratorium, utilities already had existing tariffs approved by the SCC that contained protections, especially for medically vulnerable customers, to avoid shutoffs, and that those tariff protections will remain in place beyond the moratorium.

The SCC reiterated what it has stated in several previous orders:

That an indefinite moratorium on service disconnections is not sustainable. “If such bills are never paid, the costs of these unpaid bills are ultimately borne by paying customers as operational costs of the utility. These costs do not disappear; they are shifted to other customers, who themselves may be struggling to make ends meet in the economic catastrophe caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

That “utility regulation alone cannot adequately address what is a much broader socioeconomic catastrophe.”

The SCC’s June order cited examples of more comprehensive solutions, offered by parties in the proceeding, such as programs of financial aid directly to those utility customers with no ability to pay their bills, funded by federal or state appropriations.

The SCC noted that such direct financial aid to utility customers would require legislation.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments