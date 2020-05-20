SCC to offer remote insurance licensing examinations in June

Published Wednesday, May. 20, 2020, 12:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Individuals interested in taking insurance agent and public adjuster licensing examinations in Virginia will be able to do so remotely beginning June 1.

The State Corporation Commission’s Bureau of Insurance offers this new online option to address, in part, the challenges posed by the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Exams also will continue to be administered at traditional brick and mortar sites throughout Virginia.

“In addition to promoting the safety of aspiring insurance professionals who take these licensing exams, the new online option reflects the Bureau’s commitment to improving efficiency, innovation and customer service by enhancing exam development, access and delivery capabilities,” said Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White.

Effective June 1, 2020, Prometric will administer insurance and public adjuster licensing examinations in Virginia. In addition to remote testing, Prometric will operate testing centers in Bristol, Chesapeake, Falls Church, Lynchburg, Richmond and Roanoke. Prometric also will deliver exams at additional test centers elsewhere throughout the Commonwealth as those sites become available.

The online testing represents just one of many enhancements the Bureau is making to its insurance credentialing programs. “The remote proctoring capabilities offered by Prometric’s ProProctor™ remote assessment platform will expand access to insurance licensing exams for Virginians by allowing candidates to test anywhere, and with greatly expanded hours,” White said.

Insurance license candidates can schedule their exam by visiting www.prometric.com/virginia/insurance or by calling 1-866-891-6396. Candidates who prefer to take the exams at a test center are encouraged to confirm their appointment with that center in advance.

Individuals who need to take an insurance agent or public adjuster licensing exam before June 1, 2020, can schedule an appointment with the Bureau’s current test partner, Pearson VUE, at home.pearsonvue.com/va/insurance.

For more information, contact the Agent Licensing Section of the Bureau’s Agent Regulation Division at 804-371-9631 or AgentLicensing@scc.virginia.gov.

Or visit the Bureau’s website at scc.virginia.gov/pages/Bureau-of-Insurance and Prometric’s website at www.prometric.com/virginia/insurance .

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments