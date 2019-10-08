SCC to consider Dominion grid transformation projects

The State Corporation Commission has scheduled a January hearing to consider a plan for electric distribution grid transformation projects proposed by Dominion Energy Virginia.

The company filed its petition for plan approval on September 30, 2019.

In its petition, the company states that the proposed grid technologies and grid hardening projects will improve service reliability and support the integration of distributed energy resources. This three-year phase of the plan is estimated to cost $517.6 million in capital investment and $83.2 million in operations and maintenance expense. Overall, the 10-year plan is estimated to cost $2.8 billion in capital investment and approximately $480 million in operations and maintenance expense.

One component of the plan proposes to fully deploy advanced metering infrastructure across Dominion’s service territory over the next six years. This includes smart meters at all customer locations. As proposed, customers will have the option to decline a smart meter. However, doing so would involve a one-time opt out fee of $84.53 and an on-going monthly fee of $29.20. The fees are intended to recover the costs of a customer opting out of smart meter installation.

The public hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020. The hearing will be held in the Commission’s second floor courtroom of the Tyler Building at 1300 East Main Street in downtown Richmond. Any person wishing to testify should appear prior to the hearing and sign in with the Commission bailiff.

Written public comments on the proposed plan are due by Tuesday, January 21, 2020. They may be sent to the Clerk of the Commission, Document Control Center, P.O. Box 2118, Richmond Virginia 23218-2118. All comments should refer to case number PUR-2019-00154. Comments may be submitted electronically at the SCC’s website: www.scc.virginia.gov/case. Click on the public comments/notices link and then the submit comments button for this specific case.