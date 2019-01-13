SCC sets schedule to consider Dominion Energy Virginia rate adjustment request

The State Corporation Commission (SCC) will hold a hearing to consider a request by Dominion Energy Virginia for a new rate adjustment clause aimed at recovering costs incurred to comply with state and federal environmental regulations.

The rate adjustment clause, designated Rider E, proposes a revenue requirement of $113.6 million during the 2019 rate year (Nov. 1, 2019-Oct. 30, 2020) to fund environmental projects at four of the company’s power stations.

According to the company, this rider would increase the monthly bill of a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month by approximately $2.15.

A public hearing is scheduled for June 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. The hearing will be held in the SCC’s courtroom on the second floor of the Tyler Building, 1300 East Main Street in downtown Richmond. Anyone wishing to offer public comment at the hearing should arrive early and notify the SCC bailiff.

Written comments on the case are due by June 4, 2019. Anyone wishing to submit written comments may do so by mailing them to the Clerk of the State Corporation Commission, Document Control Center, P.O. Box 2118, Richmond, Virginia 23218-2118. Please refer to case number PUR-2018- 00195.

Members of the public who wish to comment electronically may do so via the SCC’s website at http://scc.virginia.gov/case/PublicComments.aspx. Find case number PUR-2018-00195, and hit the “Submit Comments” button for that specific case.

