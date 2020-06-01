SCC sets additional public hearing on Virginia Natural Gas Header pipeline project

Published Monday, Jun. 1, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The State Corporation Commission will hear additional public witness testimony on Monday, June 8 regarding the Virginia Natural Gas Header pipeline project.

It will be a virtual hearing, webcast by the Commission. The deadline for filing written comments is also extended to June 8.

The process for public witness testimony will be different than the public hearing held on May 12. At that hearing, 30 public witnesses called the Commission to testify. For the June 8 hearing, the Commission will call public witnesses who pre-register with the Commission prior to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 4. The deadline to register is two business days in advance of the Monday, June 8 telephonic hearing that begins at 10 a.m. Each witness will have five minutes to provide testimony.

Public witnesses wishing to provide testimony may pre-register in one of three ways:

Completing a public witness form on the Commission’s website at: https://scc.virginia.gov/pages/Webcasting

E-mailing the same form (PDF version on the same website as above) to SCCInfo@scc.virginia.gov

Calling the SCC at 804-371-9141 during normal business hours (8:15 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and providing their name and the phone number you wish the Commission to call to reach you during the hearing.

The day of the hearing, public witnesses should listen to the webcast. They will hear they are about to be called. The call identifying number will be 804-299-5840. Upon receiving a call from that number, turn down the volume of the webcast and listen to the instructions received by phone.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments