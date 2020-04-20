SCC seeks comments on Appalachian Power Co. rate request

The State Corporation Commission invites comment from the public on an application by Appalachian Power Company for a triennial review of the company’s rates, terms and conditions for the provision of generation, distribution and transmission services.

The company requests an increase in its annual revenue requirement of $65 million, a five percent increase in overall revenues. The company states that the requested revenue requirement would result in an increase in residential rates of 6.5 percent over the rates in effect as of March 31, 2020, resulting in a monthly bill of $120.40 for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Persons desiring to submit comments electronically may do so by September 8, 2020, at the SCC’s website at scc.virginia.gov/casecomments/Submit-Public-Comments. Find the comment box for case number PUR-2020-00015, and hit the SUBMIT COMMENTS button.

The Commission has scheduled a hearing on September 14, 2020, to receive opening statements, testimony and evidence offered by the company, respondents and the SCC staff. The hearing will begin at 1 p.m. in the SCC’s courtroom on the second floor of the Tyler Building, 1300 East Main Street.

Considering the ongoing public health emergency related to the spread of COVID-19, the Commission will subsequently schedule, to the extent practicable, oral public comment in this matter to be noticed by an SCC order and news release.

