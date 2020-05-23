SCC seeks comment on Dominion Energy Virginia Integrated Resource Plan

The State Corporation Commission invites comment from the public on the Integrated Resource Plan filed by Dominion Energy Virginia on May 1.

An IRP is a forecast of Dominion’s load obligations and a plan to meet those obligations by supply side and demand side resources over the next 15 years.

The Commission directed the company to include certain additional information in its 2020 IRP related to recent legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly. The Commission also required Dominion to include a residential bill analysis showing projected annual impacts to a residential bill over the next 10 years, as compared to the bill of a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month as of May 1.

Based on the company’s billing analysis included in its May 14, 2020, supplemental filing, the monthly bill of a residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month is projected to be between $168.58 and $171.20 by 2030, an increase of between $52.40 and $55.02 per month over the current level of $116.18 (or an estimated annual increase of $628.80 to $660.24). This projected increase reflects a compound annual growth rate of 3.6 percent to 3.7 percent.

Comments may be submitted through the SCC’s website by October 20, 2020, at https://scc.virginia.gov/casecomments/Submit-Public-Comments.

Simply scroll down to case number PUR-2020-00035, and click SUBMIT COMMENTS.

The Commission has scheduled a hearing on October 27, 2020, to receive opening statements, testimony and evidence offered by the company, respondents and the SCC staff. The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the SCC’s courtroom on the second floor of the Tyler Building, 1300 East Main Street.

Considering the ongoing public health emergency related to the spread of COVID-19, the Commission will subsequently schedule, to the extent practicable, oral public comment in this matter to be noticed by an SCC order and news release.

