SCC reschedules public hearings for proposed Dulles Greenway toll increase

The State Corporation Commission will hear public witness testimony regarding the proposed Dulles Greenway toll increase on Tuesday, June 30 at 10 a.m.

The hearing will be conducted via webcast by the Commission.

The June 30 hearing replaces two previously scheduled local hearings on May 11 and 12 in Leesburg and Ashburn, cancelled because of the public health emergency related to COVID-19.

Public witnesses intending to provide oral testimony must pre-register with the Commission by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 26. Witnesses will be called by SCC staff on June 30 to testify in the order in which they registered. Testimony will be limited to 5 minutes.

Public witnesses wishing to provide testimony may pre-register in one of three ways:

Completing a public witness form on the SCC’s website at: https://scc.virginia.gov/pages/Webcasting

E-mailing the same form (PDF version on the same website as above) to SCCInfo@scc.virginia.gov

Calling the SCC at 804-371-9141 during normal business hours (8:15 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and providing their name and the phone number you wish the Commission to call to reach you during the hearing.

On June 30, registered public witnesses should listen to the webcast. Upcoming witnesses will be announced during the proceeding, and should be prepared to receive a call from 804-299-5840. Upon receiving a call from that number, witnesses should lower the volume of the webcast, and listen to the instructions received by phone.

Members of the public wishing to submit written comments may do so by August 24, 2020, at scc.virginia.gov/casecomments/Submit-Public-Comments. Scroll to case number PUR-2019-00218 and submit comments.

The evidentiary hearing in this case has also been rescheduled for August 13, 2020, in the SCC’s courtroom in Richmond.

