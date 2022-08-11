SCC reminds Virginians to Dig with CARE
Aug. 11 (811 Day) is the day recognized in the Commonwealth to remind Virginians of the importance of always contacting Virginia 811 before you dig.
Virginia 811 is the one-call notification center created by Virginia’s utilities to protect their underground facilities.
Contacting Virginia 811 to have your underground utilities located is a simple, no-cost process. If your digging project is taking place at a single address, go online at www.va811.com to enter your request. This online service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
You may also call 8-1-1 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding state and national holidays. Emergency notification service is available 24/7, 365 days a year as well. Know What’s Below, contact Virginia 811 before you dig and Dig with C.A.R.E!
C.A.R.E. means:
- Contact Virginia 811 before you dig.
- Allow the required time for marking.
- Respect and protect the marks.
- Excavate carefully.
Help keep Virginia’s underground utility infrastructure damage-free and our communities, business districts and environment safe by taking this important first step.
To learn more about “Digging with C.A.R.E.” and Virginia’s underground utility damage prevention program, contact the State Corporation Commission’s Division of Utility and Railroad Safety at 804-371-9980 or visit scc.virginia.gov/pages/Utility-Railroad-Safety.