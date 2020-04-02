SCC reminds Virginians to Dig with C.A.R.E.

April is National Safe Digging Month, and the State Corporation Commission’s Division of Utility and Railroad Safety reminds all Virginia residents to Dig with C.A.R.E. to help keep Virginia’s underground utility infrastructure damage-free and our communities, business districts and environment safe.

Dig with C.A.R.E. is a message for safe digging and its steps are summarized below:

C ontact VA811 before you dig.

ontact VA811 before you dig. A llow required time for marking.

llow required time for marking. R espect and protect the marks.

espect and protect the marks. E xcavate carefully.

Whether you’re a professional excavator, contractor or homeowner, you have an important role in preventing damage to underground utilities. No matter how big or small your project is, contacting VA811 to request utility line markings before you dig will help avoid physical injury, property damage, costly repairs and service interruptions.

Contact VA811 by going online at www.va811.com. For most digging projects, online service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You may also call 811 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding legal state and national holidays. Emergency notification service is available 24/7, 365 days a year.

For more information about safe digging and demolition, contact URS at (804) 371-9980 or visit www.scc.virginia.gov/ urs/mutility/index.aspx.

