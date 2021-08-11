SCC reminds Virginia to Dig With C.A.R.E.

Aug. 11 is the day recognized in the Commonwealth to remind Virginians of the importance of always contacting Virginia 811 before you dig.

Virginia 811 is the one-call notification center to report planned excavations in the Commonwealth created by Virginia’s utilities to protect their underground facilities.

Contacting Virginia 811 is a simple, no-cost process, with two convenient ways to do so. You can go online at www.va811.com to disclose a digging project taking place at a single address. This online service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You may also call 8-1-1 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding state and national holidays. Emergency notification service is available 24/7, 365 days a year as well.

Know What’s Below, contact Virginia 811 before you dig and Dig with C.A.R.E.

C.A.R.E. means:

C ontact Virginia 811 before you dig.

ontact Virginia 811 before you dig. A llow the required time for marking.

llow the required time for marking. R espect and protect the marks.

espect and protect the marks. Excavate carefully.

Help keep Virginia’s underground utility infrastructure damage-free and our communities, business districts and environment safe by taking this important first step.

To learn more about “Digging with C.A.R.E.” and Virginia’s underground utility damage prevention program, contact the State Corporation Commission’s Division of Utility and Railroad Safety at 804-371-9980 or visit scc.virginia.gov/pages/Utility-Railroad-Safety.