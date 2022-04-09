SCC releases RFP for Virginia Health Benefit Exchange platform, call center

The State Corporation Commission has announced its release of a Request for Proposals for the State-Based Exchange Technology Platform and Consumer Assistance Center on eVA, Virginia’s central procurement system.

This RFP is the next step for the Health Benefit Exchange division of the SCC to successfully transition from HealthCare.gov to a fully autonomous, Virginia-based health insurance exchange.

Vendor proposals, which should incorporate the SBE Platform and CAC, are due May 2. The SCC expects to award the contract in mid- to late summer of 2022.

HBE’s primary purpose is to promote a transparent and competitive marketplace, promote consumer choice and education, assist individuals with access to programs, premium assistance tax credits, cost sharing reductions, support the continuity of coverage, and reduce the number of uninsured.

The Health Benefit Exchange will:

Provide eligibility, enrollment, and tailored customer service closer to Virginia citizens;

more closely coordinate with other state agencies and programs to increase the likelihood that individuals maintain health care coverage; and

directly handle consumer complaints and address consumer issues to design and optimize the consumer shopping experience.

Open Enrollment for plan year 2023 will begin on Nov. 1, 2022. Virginia marketplace consumers will continue to shop for health plans on HealthCare.gov until Nov. 1, 2023. The SCC anticipates that the full transition to its own state-based platform will be completed by the fall of 2023, in time for Open Enrollment for health plans that begin coverage Jan. 1, 2024.

