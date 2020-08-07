SCC offers guidance to policyholders in wake of Tropical Storm Isaias

Property damage from Tropical Storm Isaias likely will raise many questions from Virginia policyholders, including how to expedite the processing of claims with their insurance company.

If your home, property or business was damaged during that storm, the State Corporation Commission Bureau of Insurance encourages you to contact your insurance company or agent as soon as possible to file a claim or to find out whether your damaged property is covered by your insurance policy. The Bureau reminds Virginians that flood damage typically is not covered by a standard homeowners or renters insurance policy.

Many insurance companies have special toll-free numbers for catastrophes that operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and provide those numbers on their websites. The Bureau also can provide assistance to consumers who have difficulty getting through to their insurance company or agent.

Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White suggests taking pictures of damaged property, saving receipts for repair costs, and protecting your property from further damage. Additional information may be found on the Bureau’s disaster readiness page at bit.ly/3gyPYlx.

The Bureau also offers disaster guides for Virginia homeowners and businesses that answer the most commonly-asked questions about settling disaster-related insurance problems.

They are available on the Bureau’s website at bit.ly/2XuGCzS (homeowners) and bit.ly/2PqBxnJ (commercial property).

The Bureau’s specially trained staff stands ready to handle inquiries through its toll-free telephone number 1-877-310-6560 or by email at BureauofInsurance@scc.virginia.gov. Consumers may reach the Consumer Services Section of the Bureau’s Property and Casualty Division directly by calling (804) 371-9185. Consumer complaints may be filed electronically through the Bureau’s website at bit.ly/33A52vL.

