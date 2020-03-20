SCC makes changes to business operations during COVID-19 emergency

The State Corporation Commission is directing that all business with the Commission be handled through electronic filing systems, email, or by telephone during the current national coronavirus health emergency.

The SCC is making temporary changes to normal business operations regarding on-site office activity to protect members of the public and SCC employees until the COVID-19 epidemic subsides.

The Clerk’s Office will not be open to the public for in-person visits. It will continue to receive and process documents, pleadings, and filings as required by law and the Commission’s rules.

In-person visits to other regulatory sections of the Commission are suspended except by advance appointment. Currently scheduled hearings are subject to further order of the Commission.

If filings or other deliveries must be made, drop-offs are permitted. The evolving health emergency has reduced on-site SCC staffing. Many employees are teleworking. The processing of drop-off deliveries may be delayed.

These temporary measures are designed to limit personal interaction and give the Commission the capability of continuing to serve the public as best as circumstances allow.

The following revised operating procedures have been taken by order of the Commission:

Until further notice, the Clerk’s Office is not open to the public for in-person visits as of Friday, March 20.

Hand delivery of documents, pleadings, filings, etc., including those intended for filing with the Clerk’s Office, may be dropped off at the security desk of the Tyler Building at 1300 East Main Street in downtown Richmond.

Business entity filings should be made electronically. http://www.scc.virginia.gov/clk/index.aspx . U.S. mail and private delivery service remains as an alternative to the online Clerk’s Information System (CIS).

. U.S. mail and private delivery service remains as an alternative to the online Clerk’s Information System (CIS). The 100-page limit for electronic filing of case documents has been modified. Enlarged case documents may be submitted electronically in logically separated parts of 100 pages or less. See SCC case document filing procedures at: www.scc.virginia.gov/clk/efiling/

Routine monitoring of the daily filings and document log feature of SCC Docket Search is strongly advised since service on case participants may be delayed: www.scc.virginia.gov/docketsearch

