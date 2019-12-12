SCC launches new system for business entities, UCC filings
A new online electronic filing system for nearly 690,000 business entities is now available on the website of the Clerk’s Office of the State Corporation Commission at www.scc.virginia.gov/clk.
The enhanced Clerk’s Information System (CIS) will allow most filings, submissions and payments to be completed online in a secure and safe manner; and will offer improved search capabilities for the public.
There are three levels of access:
More than 750,000 individuals held accounts in the old system known as SCC eFile. Those accounts are no longer active. To use the new CIS, users will need to create a new account. Account information will be verified by a third-party identity management service. Upon verification, a user account will be established.
Clerk of the Commission Joel H. Peck, says, “The launch of the new CIS is the culmination of a monumental project. The new system is one of the first in the country to implement this level of security.” He adds, “It will help ensure that users throughout the Commonwealth and the country can manage business and UCC filings securely and efficiently in Virginia.”
The Clerk’s Office is prepared to answer questions regarding the account creation process and PIN assignments. Information is available online at www.scc.virginia.gov/clk. Or, call 804-371-9733 or toll-free in Virginia 866-722-2551 during normal working hours.
Call volume is expected to be heavy. If your matter is not time sensitive, consider calling again in a few days.
