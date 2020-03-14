SCC: Know what your insurance covers for coronavirus testing, treatment

Published Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020, 7:12 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

As daily news reports track the spread of the coronavirus, the State Corporation Commission Bureau of Insurance is actively monitoring developments and communicating with health insurers providing coverage in the Commonwealth.

“Most, if not all carriers in Virginia have put a plan in place to waive member costs for coronavirus testing at an in-network lab for fully-insured enrollees with comprehensive coverage,” said Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White. Some carriers offer additional protections such as waiving any prior authorization requirements, covering telemedicine with no cost to members, waiving certain prescription refill requirements and opening special telephone help lines.

The Bureau reminds Virginians that, even with insurance coverage, you may have out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatments, office visits and other medical care related to this virus. Those costs will depend on the insurance carrier, the type of plan and its coverage. “Make sure you understand what is and is not covered and, just as important, what your costs will be,” White said. “Read your policy carefully and contact your health insurance company if you have questions.”

For additional information, contact the Consumer Services Section of the Bureau of Insurance Life and Health Division toll-free at 1-877-310-6560 or in Richmond at (804) 371-9691 or visit www.scc.virginia.gov/boi. If you are insured through a self-funded plan, ask your employer or plan administrator about available benefits or the extent of your coverage for COVID-19 testing and treatment.

