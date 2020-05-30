SCC invites public witness testimony for Kentucky Utilities fuel rate revision

The State Corporation Commission is offering the opportunity for public comments to be received by telephone regarding a request by Kentucky Utilities Company, doing business as Old Dominion Power Company, to reduce its fuel rate.

Kentucky Utilities is proposing to decrease its fuel factor by $0.00440 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from $0.02623 per kWh to $0.02183 per kWh, effective for service rendered on and after April 1, 2020. For the average residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month, it represents a decrease of $3.15 per month.

Electronic public witness testimony will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Public witnesses may access the hearing by dialing 1-804-299-5840 and entering the conference ID of 635657397.

The deadline for filing written comments also has been extended. Comments may be submitted through the SCC’s website by June 10, 2020, at scc.virginia.gov/casecomments/Submit-Public-Comments. Simply scroll down to case number PUR-2020-00029, and click SUBMIT COMMENTS.

The evidentiary hearing in this case will follow the public witness testimony. The hearing will be webcast on the SCC website by visiting: scc.virginia.gov/pages/Webcasting . A link to the live webcast will appear on the site 10 minutes before the start of the hearings.

