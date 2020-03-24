SCC ensuring delivery of utility services during COVID-19 emergency

The State Corporation Commission has certified providers in the electric, gas, water, and sewer industries in Virginia as critical infrastructure industry workers during the coronavirus national health emergency.

The designation ensures continued operations of critical services to all customers – residential, business and government.

The Commission’s order means that utility service providers and their workers receive priority status to obtain resources necessary to continue uninterrupted delivery of vital services to Virginians. It also means these utilities should take all necessary steps to identify and protect essential workers needed to operate resiliently during the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The designation is effective until further orders of the Commission.

