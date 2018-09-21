SCC Bureau of Insurance recovers nearly $3.5 million for consumers in first half of 2018

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The SCC Bureau of Insurance handled more than 8,400 inquiries, 2,300 formal consumer complaints and 63 appeals of adverse decisions issued by managed care health insurance plans in the first half of 2018.

As a result of complaint investigations, managed care appeals and market conduct examinations, those two Bureau of Insurance divisions recovered more than $3.4 million worth of benefits and savings for Virginia consumers in the form of refunds, insurance benefits, interest payments, reimbursements, additional claims payments and reinstated coverage.

“The Bureau of Insurance encourages Virginians to review and understand their insurance coverage and know where to turn if they need help,” said Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White. “Our team is trained to help consumers with their insurance questions and investigate any complaints they may have with their insurance provider. We can look into whether a company has acted in accordance with its policy and the law.” Cases investigated by the Bureau include complaints of claims denials, improper or delayed claims processing and improper billing, among other things.

To help Virginians become more knowledgeable insurance consumers, the Bureau offers outreach programs and educational materials on many types of insurance including health, life, homeowner, auto, long-term care, commercial insurance and Medicare. It also offers information on credit scoring and consumer rights involving insurance.

Consumers may view these materials on the Bureau’s website at www.scc.virginia.gov/boi.

For more information, contact the Bureau of Insurance toll-free at 1-877-310-6560 or in Richmond at (804) 371-9741or visit www.scc.virginia.gov/boi.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web