SCC approves plans for new renewable energy resources from Dominion, Appalachian Power

The State Corporation Commission has approved the annual plans for the development of new solar, onshore wind, and energy storage resources for Dominion Energy Virginia and Appalachian Power Company under a renewable energy portfolio standard program established by the Virginia Clean Economy Act.

In completing a detailed analysis of the two plans and issues raised in these proceedings, the Commission wrote in its final orders that it is guided by the statute and the record. “We have exercised the Commission’s delegated discretion in a manner that faithfully implements the VCEA requirements that include carbon reduction, while best protecting consumers who expect and deserve reliable and affordable service.”

For the limited purpose of filing the first renewable portfolio standard (RPS) plans under the VCEA, the SCC found these plans are reasonable and prudent. The Commission further noted that when evaluating subsequent plans and associated petition requests, such future annual filings shall analyze how plans and requests address and implement the RPS and carbon dioxide reduction requirements.

As part of the final order in the Dominion case, the Commission approved the construction of three solar generating facilities, known as the Grassfield, Norge and Sycamore solar facilities totaling approximately 82 megawatts (MW).

The SCC also approved the company’s plan to enter into six power purchase agreements for approximately 416 MW of solar power from facilities owned by third parties.

