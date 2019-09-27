Scam: Caller spoofing Augusta County Sheriff’s Office
A scam phone caller has been calling Augusta County residents threatening arrest unless they purchase a Visa gift card.
The caller is identifying himself as a Lt. Solcomb with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, and telling people that they have a federal warrant for arrest. The scammer then directs the potential victim to purchase a gift card, then provide the number from the card to the scammer, in order to avoid arrest.
The scammer has also been asking some potential victims for personal identifying information that can be used in other ways later on.
The sheriff’s office has received two calls regarding this scam.
There is no employee with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office by the name of Lt. Solcomb. Law enforcement agencies will never solicit money or gift cards in lieu of arrest. If you have any question or concern regarding the legitimacy of someone claiming to be law enforcement, call your local law enforcement agency for verification.
If there is ever a question about the possibility of being scammed, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.
