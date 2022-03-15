Scam alert: Man posing as City of Waynesboro employee threatening to cut water off

A man portraying a City of Waynesboro utility worker threatening to cut off the water of city residents is not affiliated with the city in any way.

The Waynesboro Police Department has received several reports of the man, driving a white pickup truck and carrying a clipboard, requesting money.

The city utilities department does not collect overdue payments door to door.

Plus, City of Waynesboro Utility Department vehicles will have the City of Waynesboro decal displayed on the side of the vehicle.

If you are approached by an individual requesting money as a City of Waynesboro employee, call 911 or contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942- 6675.