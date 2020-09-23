Scam alert: City reports phone scammer posing as Harrisonburg Fire Department fund-raiser

Published Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020, 5:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is warning residents after a phone scammer posing as the fire department tried to solicit money from a local resident.

The scammer tells residents they are calling on behalf of HFD for a fundraiser, seeking to trick individuals into donating money or revealing sensitive banking information to support local firefighters.

HFD does not solicit for money or conduct fundraising activities, and will never call you asking for money. Any individual, business or other private entity that receives such a call suggesting they represent HFD and asking for donations should not engage with the caller.

If you do receive such a call, you should contact HFD at 540-432-7703 and make staff aware of the issue.

Remember, never provide personal information or money to a caller if you are not completely certain of their identity.

Related

Comments