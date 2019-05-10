SAW Democrats host Del. Sam Rasoul for 2019 General Assembly Review

The Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro (SAW) Democratic Committees will host 11th District House Delegate Sam Rasoul for an informative review of the recent 2019 General Assembly legislative results.

The program will begin at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 14, at the Staunton City Hall Building, 116 W. Beverly Street, 1st Floor in the City Council Chamber Meeting Room.

Del. Rasoul was elected to the House of Delegates in 2014, and represents the 11th District, which includes the City of Roanoke. The program topic will cover the outcomes of significant legislation from the recent 2019 General Assembly Session, followed by audience Q&A. All interested and concerned citizens are welcomed to attend.

Immediately following the conclusion of the SAW program, the Staunton and Augusta County Democratic Committees will hold their separate monthly business meetings.

NOTE: The front door into the City Hall Building is locked by 7 PM. Please use the Johnson Street parking garage (free after 5:00 PM) and enter through the Police Station entrance on Central Avenue. Take the elevator up to the 1st floor.

