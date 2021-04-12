Saturday’s VMI-The Citadel football game sold out

Tickets for Saturday’s Military Classic of the South between VMI and The Citadel are sold out.

The 15th-ranked Keydets (5-1, 5-1 SoCon) have a chance to clinch the program’s first conference championship since 1977 with a win over the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-3 SoCon).

The SoCon title would also bring with it the conference’s automatic berth in the 2021 FCS playoffs.

VMI has never participated in the FCS playoffs since reclassifying to I-AA status in 1982.

Mercer (5-5, 5-2 SoCon) is still in the running for the conference title and playoff berth after its 21-13 upset of ETSU over the weekend.

Mercer faces faces Samford (3-3, 3-3 SoCon) on Saturday.

The Commonwealth of Virginia’s Executive Order #72 set the capacity of Foster Stadium to 30 percent of total occupancy, or 3,000 individuals. This left a limited number of tickets available to purchase.

Visit VMITickets.com or call 540-464-7266 if you have any questions.

The game can be seen on ESPN+ or in select SoCon markets as part of the Nexstar Game of the Week. In the Lexington/Roanoke/Lynchburg market, the VMI-The Citadel game will be carried on WWCW.

Airtime will be 1:30 pm.

