Saturday crash in Shenandoah County takes life of Staunton woman

A single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County reported on Saturday night along Interstate 81 at the 273-mile-marker has taken the life of a Staunton woman.

A 2012 Hyundai Elantra was traveling South on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned before it came to rest.

The driver of the Hyundai, Natalie L. Rzepkowksi, 27, of Staunton, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries.

Rzepkowski was wearing a seatbelt.

Weather is considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

