Sarr, Anthony named ACC Basketball Players of the Week
Wake Forest junior center Olivier Sarr was named the ACC Player of the Week on Monday, while North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony earned Freshman of the Week honors.
Sarr averaged 27.5 points and 12 rebounds per game last week as Wake Forest earned home wins over then-No. 7 Duke and Notre Dame. Sarr set career highs in scoring in both games, shooting 76 percent (19-of-25) from the field.
He scored 25 points against Duke, shooting 7-of-9 from the floor and setting career highs with 11-of-14 free throws. Sarr also drew 10 fouls in the game, as he fouled out three Duke post players.
In the win over Notre Dame, Sarr recorded another career high of 30 points and added a career-high 17 rebounds. He also set career highs of 12-of-16 field goals and was 6-of-7 from the line.
Sarr joined John Collins (2017 at Duke) and Rodney Rogers (1993 vs. Florida State) as the only Demon Deacons in the past 50 years to have a 30-and-15 game against an ACC opponent
Anthony averaged 22 points and six assists per game last week as North Carolina downed N.C. State, 85-79, and Syracuse, 92-79.
He recorded 19 points, five rebounds and five assists against NC State and 25 points and seven assists in the win at Syracuse. Anthony made a season-high seven three-pointers and had his ACC-best seven assists at Syracuse. He also made five of UNC’s nine second-half threes and scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half versus the Orange.
For the week he was 15-of-25 from the floor (60 percent) and 8-of-15 from three (53.3 percent).
