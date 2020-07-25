Sarah Fulton named VP of operations for The Lee Group

The Lee Group has named Sarah Fulton vice president of operations, charged with leading the staffing and recruitment firm’s team serving companies and applicants throughout southeastern and central Virginia.

“Aligning talent, growing businesses and changing lives is as important a responsibility we can take on, especially in an age when a global pandemic has caused so much change in our personal and business lives and our economy,” Fulton said. “I’m honored to serve The Lee Group in this role and to help grow not only our firm, but also every company we serve and the applicants we hire. We’re in the people business and people working together, leading together, is what we need today and far into the future.”

Fulton, who originally joined the firm in 2009, previously served as the branch manager of The Lee Group’s Chesapeake office.

In her new and expanded position, Fulton oversees the operations of all three branch offices, including Chesapeake, Newport News and Richmond.

Originally from Newport News, and a graduate of James Madison University, Fulton is also responsible for “interacting with our staffing operation’s front-line employees,” she said.

That means staying on top of the best resources available to recruit, train and develop the team, and interacting with clients across the entire organization, she said.

As a member of The Lee Group’s leadership team, Fulton also plays a key role in developing the best practices for operations and growth.

“I’ve often been asked to explain what a staffing agency does, how we can help companies,” Fulton said. “What I’ve come to know is that explaining our core values – why we do what we do and how we do it – really tells the best story. And that all starts with being purpose driven to change people’s lives.”

More than a catch phrase, Fulton said, “being purpose driven to change people’s lives is demonstrated each and every day by our team in both the very small touch points in our process as well as the ones that are more obvious. Our team puts their heart into responding to needs of customers and caring for our employees, no matter the situation. I’m honored to lead them.”

Fulton is reminded daily of how much The Lee Group’s clients rely on the firm to support their businesses and the importance it is to always get it right (another one of their core values).

“When I talk to leaders in these organizations and reflect on the way we can make a difference as their workforce needs change, I feel so much gratitude for the work we do,” Fulton said. “We are placing wonderful, hardworking people from our local communities in jobs that lead to long-term success and stability for their family.”

For more information on The Lee Group, visit theleegroup.com.

