Sandston Smokehouse program to feeding essential employees

Congressman A. Donald McEachin is highlighting the work of Bobby Haller, owner of Sandston Smokehouse, who has worked with the Henrico County Board of Supervisors to develop a new program, Nourish Henrico, that both ensures that essential employees are able to find good meals and that locally owned Henrico restaurants are able to continue paying employees.

McEachin launched his Thank-A-Neighbor program earlier this month to celebrate residents of Virginia’s Fourth District who are going above and beyond to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am thrilled that Mr. Haller took his idea to Henrico County government and that they were able to work together to develop this wonderful program,” said McEachin. “This way, essential county employees do not have to worry about where they can buy food and the county can help support locally owned businesses. Because of Mr. Haller’s idea and Henrico County’s willingess to listen, more business owners can continue to pay their staff in a time of uncertainty.”

“We decided when this pandemic started to focus on being able to provide for the first responders, knowing they would be having a hard time getting hot meals with businesses closing down,” said Haller. “I reached out to our County District representative, Tyrone Nelson, with this idea that it could possibly help us produce some revenue and help keep our doors open, and it grew rapidly into the Nourish Henrico program. We have been blessed by our community support and this program to be able to allow some employees to have an opportunity to continue to provide for their families during this time.”

More information about Nourish Henrico, including instructions for how other locally owned Henrico restaurants can sign up to participate in the program, is available at henrico.us/restaurants.

Constituents of Congressman McEachin can nominate someone for Thank-A-Neighbor by emailing VA04.Projects@mail.house.gov.

