Sanders make push in Senate for direct payments to families in COVID-19 relief

COVID-19 relief must have at its core a $1,200 direct payment for working class adults and $500 for their children, Sen. Bernie Sanders said today.

The Vermont independent filed an amendment today to the one-week Continuing Resolution passed this week to include the direct payments.

Sanders said that it would be unacceptable for Congress to adjourn for the holidays while turning its back on the economic desperation facing tens of millions of Americans.

“When a national emergency occurs, the United States government must respond. And we are in an economic emergency today,” Sanders said. “To get out of Washington, to turn our backs on the suffering of so many of our people would be immoral, would be unconscionable, and cannot be allowed to happen.”

Sanders’ speech can be watched here.

