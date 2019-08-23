Sanchez gem, balanced offense push Nats past Cubs in opener
Anibal Sanchez pitched into the ninth inning in Washington’s 9-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
Sanchez (8-6, 3.81 ERA) was charged for two runs, one earned, giving up just one hit, striking out six and walking two in the gem.
He was lifted after giving up a run in the ninth on a one-out throwing error by Anthony Rendon.
Sanchez hasn’t lost since returning from the injured list in a 14-4 win over Atlanta on May 29, going 8-0 with a 3.18 ERA over that span.
The righty also had two hits, including a two-out RBI bunt single in a two-run Nats fourth.
All nine Nationals starters had a base hit in the win.
Adam Eaton (12) and Juan Soto (29) homered for Washington (71-57), which for the moment moves to five and a half games back of Atlanta in the NL East.
Jon Lester (10-9, 4.46 ERA) took the loss for the Cubs (69-59), giving up six runs, all earned, on nine hits in four and a third innings.
Story by Chris Graham
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.