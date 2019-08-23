Sanchez gem, balanced offense push Nats past Cubs in opener

Published Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, 5:31 pm

washington nationalsAnibal Sanchez pitched into the ninth inning in Washington’s 9-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Sanchez (8-6, 3.81 ERA) was charged for two runs, one earned, giving up just one hit, striking out six and walking two in the gem.

He was lifted after giving up a run in the ninth on a one-out throwing error by Anthony Rendon.

Sanchez hasn’t lost since returning from the injured list in a 14-4 win over Atlanta on May 29, going 8-0 with a 3.18 ERA over that span.

The righty also had two hits, including a two-out RBI bunt single in a two-run Nats fourth.

All nine Nationals starters had a base hit in the win.

Adam Eaton (12) and Juan Soto (29) homered for Washington (71-57), which for the moment moves to five and a half games back of Atlanta in the NL East.

Jon Lester (10-9, 4.46 ERA) took the loss for the Cubs (69-59), giving up six runs, all earned, on nine hits in four and a third innings.

Story by Chris Graham



