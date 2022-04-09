Samford scores late to take SoCon opener over VMI 4-2

Published Friday, Apr. 8, 2022, 10:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Four VMI pitchers combined to allow just three hits Friday evening, but Samford hit a late home run to defeat the Keydets 4-2 in the Southern Conference baseball opener for both teams.

With the game tied at two in the bottom of the eighth, the Bulldogs’ Colton Ledbetter hit a two-run home run to provide the margin of victory.

Justin Starke and Will Knight each walked in the first inning and a Zac Morris single brought home Starke to give VMI an early 1-0 lead. Samford evened the score with a run in the bottom of the first without recording a hit. Following two walks and a wild pitch, the next batter hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

The Keydets took the lead with a run in the third. Starke and Knight each singled with one out and again Morris brought Starke home, this time on a fielder’s choice. Samford tied the game with another sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Trey Morgan started and threw three hitless innings on the hill before giving way to Will Riley. Riley tossed three innings of one-run ball and Traylor Duval followed with one hitless inning with one walk and Will Lopez tossed the final frame.

Cole Jenkins had a hit and a walk and stole two bases on the evening. Justin Nase doubled and Sebastian Silva drew a walk.

Ledbetter went 2-3 with a walk for Samford (14-13/1-0 SoCon).

The two teams will continue the three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m. at J.L. Griffin Field.

Like this: Like Loading...