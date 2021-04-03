Samford hangs on for 7-6 win over VMI to complete weekend series sweep

Published Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021, 7:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VMI nearly rallied from a 7-4 deficit Saturday, but Samford held on for a 7-6 win in the final contest of a Southern Conference three-game series.

Cody Warner led off the game with a single for VMI and Will Knight followed with a home run to left field for a quick Keydet 2-0 lead. Samford had five hits, including three for extra bases, in its half of the first to plate four. Trey Morgan singled to bring home two runs and tie the score at four in the second. A three-run home run from Tyler McManus put the Bulldogs ahead for good in the third.

Redshirt sophomore Adam Jewell was outstanding in relief, tossing five shutout innings with three hits, no walks with four strikeouts to keep the Keydets within striking distance. Zac Morris singled in the fourth to bring home Morgan and Knight plated Ty Swaim with a single in the seventh to make it one-run game. Samford closer Chase Isbell locked down his fifth save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Knight finished the three-game set with eight hits, including three on Saturday. Warner had his third multi-hit game of the series, and Morgan, Nathan Loyd and Morris each had a hit and a walk. Callen

Nuccio and Cole Garrett each walked twice.

VMI left 12 men on base, Samford just five. The Bulldogs improve to 17-11 and 8-1 in conference action.

VMI (6-17/2-7 SoCon) is slated to travel to Western Carolina next weekend for another three-game conference series.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments