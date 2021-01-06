Sam Rasoul picks up LG endorsements from Bell, Hashmi, Aird

Del. Sam Rasoul’s campaign for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor announced endorsements this week from State Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Midlothian, and State Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg.

“I believe Sam will make a great lieutenant governor,” said Sen. Bell. “Sam has been a leader across all of Virginia, and his pledge to visit every city and county in Virginia just speaks to that commitment.”

“I am so delighted to support Del. Sam Rasoul in his bid for lieutenant governor,” said Sen. Hashmi. “He’s been consistently available as a mentor, and as someone that I could work with and collaborate with.”

“One of the first things that he taught me was that as leaders, we should strive to lead in a way where we are doing the most good for the most number of people,” said Del. Aird. “That is the leader I have come to know and trust in Del. Sam Rasoul.”

